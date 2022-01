***Achtung, Bild liegt nur in dieser Aufloesung vor*** ***EDITORIAL USE ONLY*** JAMES DEAN : Portrait; American actor; James Byron Dean; n? le 8 f?vrier 1931; mort le 30 septembre 1955; born February 8, 1931; died 30 September 1955; The life of James Dean; myth; La vie de James Dean; mythe; movie; cinema; retrospective; 2015 NOTE: this is a PR photo. SUNSETBOX does not claim any Copyright or License in the attached material. Fees charged by SUNSETBOX are for SUNSETBOX's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. By publishing this material, the user expressly agrees to indemnify and to hold SUNSETBOX harmless from any claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or connected in any way with user's publication of the material

© Bild: Sunset Box/Allpix/laif