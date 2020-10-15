Homer Simpson nennt 50 Gründe, die gegen Trumps Wiederwahl sprechen

Homer Simpson ist ganz sicher nicht als Gehirnakrobat bekannt, doch in der am kommenden Sonntag bei FOX ausgestrahlten Folge "Treehouse of Horror XXXI" wird er dann doch recht erfinderisch. Als er gerade in der Wahlkabine steht, fallen ihm dank Lisas Nachhilfe eine ganze Reihe von Gründen ein, die gegen eine Stimmabgabe für Donald Trump sprechen. Immerhin gibt es bei den Simpsons ja schon eine lange Tradition von Seitenhieben auf den Mann im Weißen Haus - ja in einer Folge mit dem Titel "Bart to the Future" aus dem Jahr 2000 haben sie sogar Trumps Präsidentschaft vorhergesagt.