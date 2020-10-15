Homer Simpson nennt 50 Gründe, die gegen Trumps Wiederwahl sprechen
Rechtzeitig vor der US-Wahl gibt es in der jährlichen Halloween-Folge ein Trump-Bashing.
Homer Simpson ist ganz sicher nicht als Gehirnakrobat bekannt, doch in der am kommenden Sonntag bei FOX ausgestrahlten Folge "Treehouse of Horror XXXI" wird er dann doch recht erfinderisch. Als er gerade in der Wahlkabine steht, fallen ihm dank Lisas Nachhilfe eine ganze Reihe von Gründen ein, die gegen eine Stimmabgabe für Donald Trump sprechen. Immerhin gibt es bei den Simpsons ja schon eine lange Tradition von Seitenhieben auf den Mann im Weißen Haus - ja in einer Folge mit dem Titel "Bart to the Future" aus dem Jahr 2000 haben sie sogar Trumps Präsidentschaft vorhergesagt.
Hier folgt jene stattliche Liste, die vor Homers Augen vorüberzieht, noch einmal zum Nachlesen:
- Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
- Put children in cages
- Called Mexicans rapists
- Imitated disabled reporter
- Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
- Can't get wife to hold hand
- Called third world countries ****holes
- Called Tim Cook 'Tim Apple'
- Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
- Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
- Called white supremacists 'fine people'
- Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
- Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
- Called for China to investigate the Bidens
- Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
- Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
- Talked about grabbing *****
- Lied about the size of his inauguration
- Refused to release tax returns
- Gutted the E.P.A.
- Confiscated and destroyed interpreter's notes after meeting with Putin
- Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
- Called Baltimore a 'disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess'
- Described Meryl Streep as 'over-rated'
- Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
- Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
- Said Megyn Kelly had 'blood coming out of her whatever'
- Called Carly Fiorina 'horseface'
- Ruined impeachment
- Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
- Corrupted Congress
- Appointed and didn't fire Betsy DeVos
- Put Jared in charge of Mideast
- Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
- Destroyed democracy
- Lost Hong Kong
- Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
- Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
- Allowed bounties on soldiers
- Invaded Portland
- Withdrew from W.H.O.
- Bragged about knowing the date
- Commuted sentences
- Said to swallow bleach
- Person, woman, man, camera, TV
- Destroyed post office
- Paid $750 in taxes
- Wants third term
- Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
- And we haven't even said the worst one
