Witwe von Patrick Swayze: "Gibt nichts, was ich nicht vermisse"

Actor Patrick Swayze (L) and his wife Lisa Niemi watch from the crowd as the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference final basketball playoff series in Los Angeles in this May 23, 2008 file photo. Swayze, who went from Broadway dancer to Hollywood star in box-office hits like "Dirty Dancing" and "Ghost," died on September 14, 2009 after battling pancreatic cancer for almost two years, U.S. media reports said. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files (UNITED STATES ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

© Bild: REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK