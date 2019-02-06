Filme & Serien im Februar: Highlights bei Amazon & Netflix

Weitere Serien ab Februar:

Homecoming (Staffel 1 in deutscher Sprache), ab 22. Februar

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Staffel 2 in deutscher Sprache), ab 15. Februar

Das geheimnisvolle Kochbuch (Staffel 3), ab 1. Februar

The Romanoffs (Staffel 1, Episoden 1-8 in deutscher Sprache), bereits verfügbar

Lorena (Staffel 1, OmU), ab 15. Februar

This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy (Staffel 1), ab 22.02.

The Flash (Staffel 4), ab 03. Februar

Taken (Staffel 1), ab 27.Februar