Filme & Serien im Februar: Highlights bei Amazon & Netflix
"A Qiet Place" und "The Expanse" bei Amazon Prime, "Kong: Skull Island" und "Nightflyers" bei Netflix.
AMAZON PRIME
Diese Filme und Serien kommen im Februar neu auf Amazon Prime:
FILME
A Quiet Place: ab 23. Februar
film.at-Filmkritik: "A Quiet Place": Jedes Geräusch kann tödlich sein
The Florida Project: ab 2. Februar
film.at-Filmkritik: "The Florida Project": Märchenwelt im Billig-Motel
Die Mumie: ab 10. Februar
film.at-Filmkritik: "Die Mumie": Tom Cruise als Mumien-Liebling
Weitere Filme ab Februar:
Foxtrot, ab 25. Februar
Loving, ab 26. Februar
No Way Out – Gegen die Flammen, ab 03. Februar
Nach einer wahren Geschichte, ab 17. Februar
Fühlen Sie sich manchmal ausgebrannt und leer?, ab 20. Februar
Die Wunderübung, ab 28. Februar.
Nach dem Urteil, ab 21. Februar
Operation Red Sea, ab 19. Februar
The Hollow Child, ab 03. Februar
Spice World, ab 01. Februar
SERIEN
The Expanse (Staffeln 1-3), ab 8. Februar
film.at-Kommentar: The Expanse: Was die Lieblingsserie der Sci-Fi-Nerds richtig macht
Killing Eve (Staffel 1), ab 22. Februar bei Starzplay
Weitere Serien ab Februar:
Homecoming (Staffel 1 in deutscher Sprache), ab 22. Februar
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Staffel 2 in deutscher Sprache), ab 15. Februar
Das geheimnisvolle Kochbuch (Staffel 3), ab 1. Februar
The Romanoffs (Staffel 1, Episoden 1-8 in deutscher Sprache), bereits verfügbar
Lorena (Staffel 1, OmU), ab 15. Februar
This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy (Staffel 1), ab 22.02.
The Flash (Staffel 4), ab 03. Februar
Taken (Staffel 1), ab 27.Februar
NETFLIX
Diese Filme und Serien kommen im Februar neu auf Netflix:
FILME
Kong: Skull Island, ab 3. Februar
film.at-Filmkritik: "Kong: Skull Island": King Kong statt Vietcong
Moonlight, ab 15. Februar
film.at-Filmkritik: "Moonlight": Coming-of-Age als dreigeteiltes Leben
Die Kunst des toten Mannes, ab 1. Februar
Weitere Filme ab Februar:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ab 19. Februar
Spider-Man, ab 1. Februar
Spider-Man 3, ab 1. Februar
The Amazing Spider-Man 2, ab 1. Februar
Isn't It Romantic, ab 28. Februar
Dear Ex, ab 1. Februar
Brooklyn - Eine Liebe zwischen den Welten, ab 1. Februar
Your Name. - Gestern, heute und für immer, ab 1. Februar
High Flying Bird, ab 8. Februar
Der Baum des Blutes, ab 8. Februar
Safe House, ab 15. Februar
Paddleton, ab 22. Februar
Life, ab 23. Februar
Apollo 13, ab 28. Februar
SERIEN
Nightflyers (Staffel 1), ab 1. Februar
The Umbrella Academy (Staffel 1), ab 15. Februar
Suburra (Staffel 2), ab 22. Februar
Van Helsing (Staffel 3), ab 25. Februar
Matrjoschka (Staffel 1), ab 1. Februar
Outlander (Staffel 3), ab 8. Februar
Einmal Hexe... (Staffel 1), ab 1. Februar
Ein unerlaubtes Leben (Staffel 1), ab 8. Februar
One Day At A Time (Staffel 3), ab 8. Februar
Dirty John (Staffel 1), ab 14. Februar
Der Prinz der Drachen (Staffel 2), ab 15. Februar
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Staffel 3B), ab 26. Februar