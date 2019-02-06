film.at
06.02.2019

Filme & Serien im Februar: Highlights bei Amazon & Netflix

© Bild: Syfy

"A Qiet Place" und "The Expanse" bei Amazon Prime, "Kong: Skull Island" und "Nightflyers" bei Netflix.

AMAZON PRIME

Diese Filme und Serien kommen im Februar neu auf Amazon Prime:

FILME

 

A Quiet Place: ab 23. Februar

film.at-Filmkritik: "A Quiet Place": Jedes Geräusch kann tödlich sein

 

The Florida Project: ab 2. Februar

film.at-Filmkritik: "The Florida Project": Märchenwelt im Billig-Motel

 

Die Mumie: ab 10. Februar

film.at-Filmkritik: "Die Mumie": Tom Cruise als Mumien-Liebling

 

Weitere Filme ab Februar:

Foxtrot, ab 25. Februar

Loving, ab 26. Februar

No Way Out – Gegen die Flammen, ab 03. Februar

Nach einer wahren Geschichte, ab 17. Februar

Fühlen Sie sich manchmal ausgebrannt und leer?, ab 20. Februar

Die Wunderübung, ab 28. Februar.

Nach dem Urteil, ab 21. Februar

Operation Red Sea, ab 19. Februar

The Hollow Child, ab 03. Februar

Spice World, ab 01. Februar

 

SERIEN

 

The Expanse (Staffeln 1-3), ab 8. Februar

film.at-Kommentar: The Expanse: Was die Lieblingsserie der Sci-Fi-Nerds richtig macht

 

Killing Eve (Staffel 1), ab 22. Februar bei Starzplay

 

Weitere Serien ab Februar:

Homecoming (Staffel 1 in deutscher Sprache), ab 22. Februar

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Staffel 2 in deutscher Sprache), ab 15. Februar

Das geheimnisvolle Kochbuch (Staffel 3), ab 1. Februar

The Romanoffs (Staffel 1, Episoden 1-8 in deutscher Sprache), bereits verfügbar

Lorena (Staffel 1, OmU), ab 15. Februar

This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy (Staffel 1), ab 22.02.

The Flash (Staffel 4), ab 03. Februar

Taken (Staffel 1), ab 27.Februar

 

 

NETFLIX

Diese Filme und Serien kommen im Februar neu auf Netflix:

 

FILME

 

Kong: Skull Island, ab 3. Februar

film.at-Filmkritik: "Kong: Skull Island": King Kong statt Vietcong

 

Moonlight, ab 15. Februar

film.at-Filmkritik: "Moonlight": Coming-of-Age als dreigeteiltes Leben

 

Die Kunst des toten Mannes, ab 1. Februar

 

Weitere Filme ab Februar:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ab 19. Februar

Spider-Man, ab 1. Februar

Spider-Man 3, ab 1. Februar

The Amazing Spider-Man 2, ab 1. Februar

Isn't It Romantic, ab 28. Februar

Dear Ex, ab 1. Februar

Brooklyn - Eine Liebe zwischen den Welten, ab 1. Februar

Your Name. - Gestern, heute und für immer, ab 1. Februar

High Flying Bird, ab 8. Februar

Der Baum des Blutes, ab 8. Februar

Safe House, ab 15. Februar

Paddleton, ab 22. Februar

Life, ab 23. Februar

Apollo 13, ab 28. Februar

 

SERIEN

 

Nightflyers (Staffel 1), ab 1. Februar

The Umbrella Academy (Staffel 1), ab 15. Februar

Suburra (Staffel 2), ab 22. Februar

 

Van Helsing (Staffel 3), ab 25. Februar

Matrjoschka (Staffel 1), ab 1. Februar

Outlander (Staffel 3), ab 8. Februar

Einmal Hexe... (Staffel 1), ab 1. Februar

Ein unerlaubtes Leben (Staffel 1), ab 8. Februar

One Day At A Time (Staffel 3), ab 8. Februar

Dirty John (Staffel 1), ab 14. Februar

Der Prinz der Drachen (Staffel 2), ab 15. Februar

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Staffel 3B), ab 26. Februar

 

 

 

