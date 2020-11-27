Oscar-Prognosen für 2021

Welche Filme, RegisseurInnen und SchauspielerInnen kommen in den Hauptkategorien in Frage?
Es zeichnet sich ja schon ab, dass die nächste Oscar-Verleihung im April 2021 vor allem im Zeichen von Netflix stehen wird. Das hat Netflix nicht zuletzt der Coronavirus-Krise zu verdanken, die den Kinostart zahlreicher Hollywood-Blockbuster und anderer Filme verhindert hat.
Doch welche Filme haben neben den bekannten Netflix-Produktionen noch Chancen bei den Academy Awards 2021? Scott Feinberg, ein Hollywood-Insider und Star-Kolumnist, hat für "The Hollywood Reporter" seine Vorhersagen getroffen, die wir euch nicht vorenthalten wollen. Für gewöhnlich liegt er mit seinen Mutmaßungen ziemlich richtig.
BESTER FILM
"Nomadland" (Searchlight)
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)
"Mank" (Netflix)
"Minari" (A24)
"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)
"News of the World" (Universal)
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)
"One Night in Miami" (Amazon)
"Soul" (Pixar)
"The Father" (Sony Classics)
Ebenfalls in Frage kämen hier noch: George Clooneys "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix), das Musical "The Prom" (Netflix) oder "Promising Young Woman" (Focus).
BESTE(R) REGISSEUR(IN)
Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")
David Fincher ("Mank")
Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Spike Lee ("Da 5 Bloods")
Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
Auch in Frage kämen hier noch: Paul Greengrass ("News of the World"), George C. Wolfe ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), George Clooney ("The Midnight Sky") oder Sofia Coppola ("On the Rocks").
BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Delroy Lindo ("Da 5 Bloods")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
Gary Oldman ("Mank")
Steven Yeun ("Minari")
Als weitere mögliche Kandidaten wären zu nennen: Tom Hanks ("News of the World"), George Clooney ("The Midnight Sky"), Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") oder Dev Patel ("The Personal History of David Copperfield").
BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
Meryl Streep ("The Prom")
Weitere Kandidatinnen wären: Sophia Loren ("The Life Ahead"), Kate Winslet ("Ammonite") oder Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit").
BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER
Bill Murray ("On the Rocks")
Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
David Strathairn ("Nomadland")
Mark Rylance ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")
Weitere mögliche Kandidaten: Chadwick Boseman ("Da 5 Bloods"), Frank Langella ("The Trial of the Chicago 7") und Eddie Redmayne ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").
BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN
Olivia Colman ("The Father")
Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")
Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Auch in Frage kämen noch: Saoirse Ronan ("Ammonite"), Helena Zengel ("News of the World") und Ellen Burstyn ("Pieces of a Woman").
BESTES ADAPTIERTES DREHBUCH
"Nomadland" (Chloe Zhao)
"One Night in Miami" (Kemp Powers)
"The Father" (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)
"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Charlie Kaufman)
"News of the World" (Luke Davies & Paul Greengrass)
Weitere Anwärter wären: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Ruben Santiago-Hudson), "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer) und "The Midnight Sky" (Mark L. Smith).
BESTES ORIGINALDREHBUCH
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Aaron Sorkin)
"Mank" (Jack Fincher)
"Da 5 Bloods" (Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)
"Minari" (Lee Isaac Chung)
"Soul" (Pete Docter, Mike Jones & Kemp Powers)
Weitere Möglichkeiten sind hier: "Promising Young Woman" (Emerald Fennell), "On the Rocks" (Sofia Coppola) oder "The King of Staten Island" (Judd Apatow).
BESTER AUSLÄNDISCHER FILM
"Collective" (Rumänien)
"I'm No Longer Here" (Mexiko)
"Charlatan" (Tschechische Republik)
Another Round (Dänemark)
"Funny Boy" (Kanada)
Von den zahlreichen weiteren Anwärtern wären zu nennen: "Und morgen die ganze Welt" (Deutschland"), "Exile" (Kosovo), "Hope" (Norwegen), "Miracle in Cell No. 7" (Türkei), "Once Upon a Time in Venezuela" (Venezuela), "Sun Children" (Iran), "Was wir wollten" (Österreich).
Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass wir bald Gelegenheit erhalten, uns auch all jene der hier genannten Filme anzuschauen, die bei uns bisher noch nicht verfügbar waren.
Die Oscar-Gala findet 2021 erst am 25. April statt. Die Nominierungen werden am 15. März bekanntgegeben.
