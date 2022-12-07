"People's Choice Awards" 2022: Das sind die GewinnerInnen
Das Volk hat gewählt. Diese Filmen, Serien und Stars kamen dieses Jahr beim Publikum am besten an.
Heute, vor -50 Minuten
Die People's Choice Awards 2022 wurden vergeben. Im Gegensatz zu anderen Preisverleihungen entscheidet keine ExpertInenn-Jury, welche Produktionen und Stars die Auszeichnungen erhalten sollen, sondern die ZuschauerInnen selbst, die online über ihre Lieblingsserien und -stars abstimmen können.
Hier ist die Liste der GewinnerInnen von diesem Jahr. Mit dabei sind die besten Filme, Serien und Stars in der Kategorie Action, Drama und Komödie. Eine besondere Erwähnung erhält Ryan Reynolds, dem der Preis des People's Icon 2022 zuteil wurde.
Bester Film 2022
- "Bullet Train"
- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- "Elvis"
- "Jurassic World Dominion"
- "Nope"
- "The Batman"
- "Thor: Love and Thunder"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Beste Komödie 2022
- "Fire Island"
- "Hustle"
- "Hocus Pocus 2"
- "Marry Me"
- "Senior Year"
- "The Adam Project"
- "The Lost City"
- "Ticket To Paradise"
Bester Actionfilm 2022
- "Black Adam"
- "Bullet Train"
- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- "Jurassic World Dominion"
- "The Batman"
- "The Woman King"
- "Thor: Love and Thunder"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Bestes Drama 2022
- "Nope"
- "Death on the Nile"
- "Don’t Worry Darling"
- "Elvis"
- "Halloween Ends"
- "Luckiest Girl Alive"
- "Scream"
- "Where the Crawdads Sing"
Bester Schauspieler 2022
- Brad Pitt, "Bullet Train"
- Chris Hemsworth, "Thor: Love and Thunder"
- Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World Dominion"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Nope"
- Dwayne Johnson, "Black Adam"
- Miles Teller, "Top Gun: Maverick"
- Ryan Reynolds, "The Adam Project"
- Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick"
Beste Schauspielerin 2022
- Elizabeth Olsen, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- Gal Gadot, "Death on the Nile"
- Jennifer Garner, "The Adam Project"
- Jennifer Lopez, "Marry Me"
- Joey King, "Bullet Train"
- Keke Palmer, "Nope"
- Queen Latifah, "Hustle"
- Viola Davis, "The Woman King"
Bester Drama-Star 2022
- Austin Butler, "Elvis"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Nope"
- Florence Pugh, "Don’t Worry Darling"
- Gal Gadot, "Death on the Nile"
- Harry Styles, "Don’t Worry Darling"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Halloween Ends"
- Keke Palmer, "Nope"
- Mila Kunis, "Luckiest Girl Alive"
Bester Komödie-Star 2022
- Adam Sandler, "Hustle"
- Channing Tatum, "The Lost City"
- Jennifer Garner, "The Adam Project"
- Jennifer Lopez, "Marry Me"
- Julia Roberts, "Ticket To Paradise"
- Queen Latifah, "Hustle"
- Ryan Reynolds, "The Adam Project"
- Sandra Bullock, "The Lost City"
Bester Action-Star 2022
- Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Love and Thunder"
- Chris Pratt – "Jurassic World Dominion"
- Dwayne Johnson – "Black Adam"
- Elizabeth Olsen – "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- Joey King – "Bullet Train"
- Tom Cruise – "Top Gun: Maverick"
- Viola Davis – "The Woman King"
- Zöe Kravitz – "The Batman"
Beste Serie 2022
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "Better Call Saul"
- "Grey’s Anatomy"
- "House of the Dragon"
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "Stranger Things"
- "This Is Us"
Bestes Drama 2022
- "Better Call Saul"
- "Cobra Kai"
- "Euphoria"
- "Grey’s Anatomy"
- "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
- "Ozark"
- "The Walking Dead"
- "This Is Us"
Beste Komödie 2022
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "Black-ish"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Never Have I Ever"
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window"
- "Young Rock"
- "Young Sheldon"
Beste Reality-Serie 2022
- "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days"
- "Below Deck Sailing Yacht"
- "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
- "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"
- "The Kardashians"
- "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
- "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
- "Selling Sunset"
Beste Wettbewerbs-Serie 2022
- "America’s Got Talent"
- "American Idol"
- "Dancing with the Stars"
- "RuPaul’s Drag Race"
- "The Bachelorette"
- "The Masked Singer"
- "Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"
- "The Voice"
Bester Serien-Schauspieler 2022
- Dwayne Johnson, "Young Rock"
- Ewan McGregor, "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
- Ice-T, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Noah Schnapp, "Stranger Things"
- Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
- Oscar Isaac, "Moon Knight"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Beste Serien-Schauspielerin 2022
- Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
- Ellen Pompeo, "Grey’s Anatomy"
- Kristen Bell, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window"
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, "Never Have I Ever"
- Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
- Mariska Hargitay, "Law &Order: Special Victims Unit"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Bester Drama-Star 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, "Grey’s Anatomy"
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
- Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
- Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"
- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Bester Komödie-Star 2022
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
- Dwayne Johnson, "Young Rock"
- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
- Kristen Bell, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window"
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, "Never Have I Ever"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-Ish"
