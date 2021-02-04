Golden Globes 2021: Das sind alle Nominierungen

Freude, Erstaunen und Frustration stellen sich bei einem Blick auf die Nominierten-Liste der 78. Golden Globes ein.
Am 3. Feber wurde durch Sarah Jessica Parker und Taraji P. Henson die komplette Liste der Nominierungen für die 78. Golden Globes bekanntgegeben.
Die Auswahl ist sehr bunt und kann mitunter auch Erstaunen erregen. "Schitt's Creek" hat für die letzte Staffel gleich fünf Nominierungen erhalten, und der verstorbene "Black Panther"-Star Chadwick Boseman wurde für seinen Auftritt im Netflix-Musiker-Drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" mit einer ersten posthumen Nominierung geehrt.
Netflix-Rekord
Wie zu erwarten, liegt Netflix diesmal ganz vorne und führt die Liste mit insgesamt 20 Nominierungen an. Die royale Serie "The Crown" und David Finchers "Mank" – eine Hommage ans alte Hollywood der "Citizen Kane"-Ära – sind die Spitzenreiter mit den meisten Gewinn-Chancen. Auch eine weitere erfreuliche Tendenz zeichnet sich ab: Die Anzahl der nominierten Regisseurinnen hat deutlich zugenommen.
Rätselhafte Entscheidungen
Natürlich gibt die Auswahl mitunter auch Rätsel auf, wie das im Fall der Netflix-Serie "Emily in Paris" tatsächlich bereits eingetreten ist. Dass eine engagierte Schwarze Drama-Serie wie "I May Destroy You" hingegen einfach übergangen wurde, ist kaum nachvollziehbar. Auch Spike Lees Vietnam-Drama "Da 5 Bloods" hatte als sicherer Kandidat gegolten, wurde aber in keiner einzigen Kategorie nominiert.
Liste der Nominierungen
- Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy
"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"
- Best Television Series—Drama
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"
- Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"
- Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Al Pacino, "Hunters"
- Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy
Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning, "The Great"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
- Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy
Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
- Best Limited Series or TV Movie
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"The Undoing"
"Small Axe"
"Unorthodox"
- Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"
- Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"
Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"
- Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"
- Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
John Boyega, "Small Axe"
Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"
Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"
- Best Motion Picture—Drama
"Nomadland"
"Mank"
"The Father"
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"Hamilton"
"Music"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"
- Best Director—Motion Picture
Emerald Fennel, "Promising Young Woman"
David Fincher, "Mank"
Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of Chicago 7"
- Best Screenplay—Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father"
Jack Fincher, "Mank"
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson, "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
James Corden, "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
- Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"
Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"
- Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"
Amana Seyfried, "Mank"
Helena Zengel, "News of the World"
- Best Original Song—Motion Picture
"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday
"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"
Ludwig Göransson, "Tenet"
James Newton Howard, "News of the World"
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank"
- Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language
"Another Round"
"La Llorona"
"The Life Ahead"
"Minari"
"Two of Us"
- Best Animated Feature Film
"The Croods 2"
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Die 78. Golden Globes-Gala wird am 28. Feber auf NBC ausgestrahlt. Die Moderation übernehmen erneut Tina Fey und Amy Poehler.
