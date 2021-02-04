film.at
Suche
Anmelden
So sehen sie aus, die Golden Globes

info

© APA - Austria Presse Agentur

News
02/04/2021

Golden Globes 2021: Das sind alle Nominierungen

Freude, Erstaunen und Frustration stellen sich bei einem Blick auf die Nominierten-Liste der 78. Golden Globes ein.

von Franco Schedl

Am 3. Feber wurde durch Sarah Jessica Parker und Taraji P. Henson die komplette Liste der Nominierungen für die 78. Golden Globes bekanntgegeben.

Die Auswahl ist sehr bunt und kann mitunter auch Erstaunen erregen. "Schitt's Creek" hat für die letzte Staffel gleich fünf Nominierungen erhalten, und der verstorbene "Black Panther"-Star Chadwick Boseman wurde für seinen Auftritt im Netflix-Musiker-Drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" mit einer ersten posthumen Nominierung geehrt.

Netflix-Rekord

Wie zu erwarten, liegt Netflix diesmal ganz vorne und führt die Liste mit insgesamt 20 Nominierungen an. Die royale Serie "The Crown" und David Finchers "Mank" – eine Hommage ans alte Hollywood der "Citizen Kane"-Ära – sind die Spitzenreiter mit den meisten Gewinn-Chancen. Auch eine weitere erfreuliche Tendenz zeichnet sich ab: Die Anzahl der nominierten Regisseurinnen hat deutlich zugenommen.

Rätselhafte Entscheidungen

Natürlich gibt die Auswahl mitunter auch Rätsel auf, wie das im Fall der Netflix-Serie "Emily in Paris" tatsächlich bereits eingetreten ist. Dass eine engagierte Schwarze Drama-Serie wie "I May Destroy You" hingegen einfach übergangen wurde, ist kaum nachvollziehbar. Auch Spike Lees Vietnam-Drama "Da 5 Bloods" hatte als sicherer Kandidat gegolten, wurde aber in keiner einzigen Kategorie nominiert.

Liste der Nominierungen

  • Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

  • Best Television Series—Drama

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched" 

  • Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

  • Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Al Pacino, "Hunters"

  • Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy

Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

  • Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

  • Best Limited Series or TV Movie

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"The Undoing"

"Small Axe"

"Unorthodox"

  • Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

  • Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega, "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"

Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"

  • Best Motion Picture—Drama

"Nomadland"

"Mank"

"The Father"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

  • Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

  • Best Director—Motion Picture

Emerald Fennel, "Promising Young Woman"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of Chicago 7"

  • Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father"

Jack Fincher, "Mank"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

  • Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden, "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

Amana Seyfried, "Mank"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

  • Best Original Song—Motion Picture

"Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday

"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7

  • Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"

Ludwig Göransson, "Tenet"

James Newton Howard, "News of the World"

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank"

  • Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language

"Another Round"

"La Llorona"

"The Life Ahead"

"Minari"

"Two of Us"

  • Best Animated Feature Film

"The Croods 2"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Die 78. Golden Globes-Gala wird am 28. Feber auf NBC ausgestrahlt. Die Moderation übernehmen erneut Tina Fey und Amy Poehler.

eine Newsletter Anmeldung Platzhalter.

Wir würden hier gerne eine Newsletter Anmeldung zeigen. Leider haben Sie uns hierfür keine Zustimmung gegeben. Wenn Sie diesen anzeigen wollen, stimmen sie bitte Piano Software Inc. zu.

( film.at, fs ) | Stand: 02/04/2021, 13:02

Mehr aus News

News

Dieser Superheld könnte einen Cameo-Auftritt in "WandaVision" haben

"WandaVision"-Darstellerin Elizabeth Olsen gab in einem Interview brisante Informationen zu einem möglichen Cameo-Auftritt.

emily-in-paris-collins.jpg

News

"Emily in Paris": Golden-Globe-Nominierung und Twitter-Backlash

Völlig überraschend und kaum nachvollziehbar kam diese Globe-Nominierung für die Netflix-Serie mit Lily Collins.

Das Rennen um die Golden Globes geht in die finale Phase

News

Golden Globes 2021: "Mank" und "The Crown" Top-Nominierte

Die beiden Filme haben jeweils sechs Gewinnchancen. Auch Jungstar Helena Zengel konkurriert mit Hollywood-Größen.

News

Wie "Die Eiskönigin" half, ein 60 Jahre altes russisches Rätsel zu lösen

Die Animationstechnologie von Disneys "Die Eiskönigin" half Wissenschaftlern dabei, ungeklärte Todesfälle zu lösen.

News

So sehen eure Lieblings-Blockbuster ohne CGI-Effekte aus

Egal ob Marvel, Disney oder DC – Blockbuster ohne CGI-Effekte sind heute kaum vorstellbar.

News

"Immer für dich da": Katherine Heigl und Sarah Chalke in neuer Netflix-Serie

Katherine Heigl und "Scrubs"-Schauspielerin Sarah Chalke gehen in der Netflix-Serie "Immer für dich da" durch dick und dünn.